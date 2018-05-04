Kweku Baako reveals ‘details’ of Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ latest exposé

The Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Kweku Baako,has given indications that, Investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ latest exposé, is centered on Ghana football.
Speaking on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana, Kweku Baako said, based on his sources, Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ latest exposé is going to be “an explosive mix” as the rot in Ghana football will be uncovered.
In ruling out claims by the Host of Good Morning Ghana, Randy Abbey, that his sources pointed towards an exposé in either the executive, the legislature or the oil and gas sector, Kweku Baako said that the exposé will basically be “about football and politics”.
Kweku Baako also suggested that there may be no way back for some of the officials caught up in this latest exposé.
“We are all sentimental and it hurts sometimes when you see a fine gentleman or gentlemen or good persons; people you know or like, becoming casualties… As we walk around, all of us have weaknesses and if you are not strong or if you are not careful, no matter how good you are, you get exposed and it becomes irredeemable. The damage is irredeemable [in this one]”.
Meanwhile, Investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, has begun promoting a new investigative film simply titled ‘Number 12′.
The details of the documentary’s release have emerged on fliers and billboards, indicating it will be premiered in Accra on June 6, 2018, at the Accra International Conference Centre.
There will also be screenings in Kumasi, Tamale, and Takoradi between June 9 and June 16.
In September 2015, Anas Aremeyaw Anas premiered his undercover film, titled ‘Ghana In The Eyes Of God’ that exposed deep-rooted corruption within the country’s judiciary system.
The film exposed dozens of judges and other staff of the judicial services receiving bribes to pervert justice. The exposé, which shocked the country, is the biggest corruption scandal to have hit the country’s judiciary.
It showed court workers conspiring with a number of respected judges to influence court cases through bribes.
Over 30 judges and magistrates were caught on camera receiving bribes to free suspects on charges for crimes like murder, rape, and drug trafficking.mi