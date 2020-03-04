Kwesi Nyantakyi, Alhassan charged with fraud, granted ¢1m bail

Kwesi Nyantakyi who is a former Ghana Football Association President has been hit with three charges.
The charges include fraud, a former Member of the GFA’s Executive committee Abdulai Alhassan also faces two charges namely conspiracy to commit fraud and fraud.
Victoria Asiedu who is the Principal State Attorney on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, told an Accra High Court that the two individuals executed a Memorandum of Understanding on behalf of a non-existent company claiming to be attracting sponsorship for the Ghana Premier League.
They are further alleged to have demanded 12 million dollars from the supposed investors promising to land them major contracts in Ghana. This money the prosecution says Mr. Nyantakyi said will be distributed as follows; 5 million dollars for the President, 3 million dollars for the Vice President, 2 million dollars for the Roads and Highway’s Minister, 1 million dollars for his Deputy with the rest deserved for the Mr. Nyantakyi and Mr. Alhassan.
The former football administrator was in 2018 busted in a documentary using the name of the President to peddle influence. Since the documentary done by Tiger Eye PI was broadcast in June 2018, government has been under pressure to take action against the main target of the investigations, Kwesi Nyantakyi. The AG’s office in the documents filed in court list the charges against him as conspiracy to commit fraud, fraud and corruption by a public officer.
Mr. Nyantakyi was admitted to bail in the sum of 1 million cedis with three sureties, one to be justified. The same conditions apply to Mr. Alhassan. They are also required to report every Friday at the police CID. The case has been adjourned to March 25 for the case management conference.