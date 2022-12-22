Lands Minister seeks Otumfuo, Mamponghene’s support to protect natural resources

In the company of the Deputy Minister responsible for Lands and Forestry, Benito Owusu-Bio, MP, and other officials of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, the Sector Minister, Samuel A. Jinapor has paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to thank him for his support to the Ministry in the discharge of its mandate, and to ask for his continuous assistance for the efficient management and utilisation of the natural resources of the country.
The Asantehene graciously received the Minister and his entourage and assured them of his usual guidance and wise counsel.
The Minister also called on the Mamponghene and occupant of the Silver Stool, Daasabre Osei Bonsu II, to deliberate on matters relating to the exploitation and management of the natural resources in the Mampong traditional area.
The Sector Minister paid both courtesy calls on the sidelines of his one-day tour of the Ashanti Region on Tuesday, 20th December, 2022, to among others court the support of queen mothers in the fight against illegal mining, forest degradation and update himself on issues relating to the lands and natural resources in the region.
The natural resources of the country, the Minister said, remain the property of the people of Ghana, and Government through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, and government will continue to pursue policies and programmes for the effective and efficient management and utilisation of these resources for the benefit of the Ghanaian people.