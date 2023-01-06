Lands Ministry to fully implement national lands conference communiqué

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor MP, says his Ministry will ensure the full implementation of the formal communiqué arising out of the maiden edition of the National Lands Conference (NLC) 2022, which took place in Accra last year.
Addressing the NLC Committee members during the presentation of the communiqué on Thursday, 5th January, 2023, the Minister remarked that considering the caliber of participants at the conference, who were from very relevant institutions related to lands, he believes the communiqué is important, and will, therefore, study and fully implement its contents.
This communiqué follows the President's directive for the National Lands Conference Committee to come up with recommendations that will help build a Land administration system that is fit for purpose.
The Minister pointed out that "coming after the passage of the New Land Act 2022, (Act 1036), and the sensitisation that has come about from the Land Act, I believe putting the Land Act and this communiqué together, will go a great deal in helping us construct an effective Land administration system in our country which is anchored on integrity and fit for purpose".
The sector Minister stressed that "We cannot have the kind of National economic development we seek as a people without a land administration system which is fit for purpose because the fulcrum around which the economic activities revolve is land and, therefore, the administration of land in any country is known to build economic development".
In his submission, the Minister thanked the NLC Committee which is Co-chaired by his Deputy Minister responsible for Lands and Forestry, Benito Owusu-Bio together with Mr. Maxwell Adu-Nsarfoa, the Technical Director for Lands at the Ministry for their tireless efforts in ensuring the communiqué is delivered.
He commended the Lands Commission for taking steps in the right direction which has already improved the country’s lands administration system and which he noted can bring about the kind of economic development the President is looking forward to.
He, however, noted that the country has not reached a satisfactory situation yet and there is a lot more to be done but has no doubt that the outcomes of the Lands Conference will assist in the collective effort at building an effective land administration system.
He urged the Lands Commission and the NLC Committee to ensure that the conference of this sort is held periodically, adding that if possible, a framework should be put in place to foster continuous engagement to complement the evolving nature of land administration.
The Co-Chair of the NLC Committee and Deputy Minister for Lands and Forestry, Benito Owusu-Bio on behalf of his members stated the outcomes of the sessions which formed the basis of the communiqué.
He said it touches on the following thematic areas;
-Improving Security of Land Tenure
-Improving Survey, Mapping, Spatial Planning, and Development
-Holding of Biennial National Land Conference
-Human Settlement development
-Restoration of Lands Degraded through Illegal Mining
-Capacity Development
-Land Related SDGs
-Support of Development Partners
-Review of the National Land Policy of 1999
-Targeted Engagement with Traditional Authorities
-Support for the Operationalization of the Multi-Stakeholder Platform
Mr Owusu-Bio hoped that the Ministry finds the content of the communiqué worthy of implementation in respect of policies on land management and land governance in Ghana.
He employed the opportunity to thank the Ministry, the Lands Commission, sponsors, and all partners and participants for their support in the success of the conference.