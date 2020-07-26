Let's adapt because jobs lost due to COVID-19 will never come back - Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has urged Ghanaians to adapt and find new opportunities because some jobs that were lost due to COVID-19 will never come back.
Lots of jobs and businesses collapsed when the pandemic surfaced and that has led to lots of people being unemployed.
The President says instead of crying over spilt milk, it will be best if we put in efforts to create new jobs so the economy will get back to its feet.
The President met some identifiable economic groups at the Jubilee House and said the government is looking at new ways including a deliberate policy to depend largely on goods and products produced in the country.
"We live in a world where there is COVID chaos and there is a need to adapt, with this pandemic some jobs that have been lost will never come back, it is a reality that we have to face, but new jobs will be created and some people who lost out can find a way of transitioning to new activities, that is the nature of what is happening in the world. We want as a country to get ourselves in a position where we depend less on outside for our sustenance, that is the fundamental goal".
President Akufo-Addo is expected to deliver his 14th COVID-19 address to Ghanaians today July 26, 2020.
The President is expected to deliver his address on measures the government has taken in the fight against COVID-19.
He is expected to deliver at 8:00 pm. In his last address on June 29, he announced reopening of schools to JHS pupils, safety measures put in place for JHS pupils among others.
This will be his first COVID-19 address after completing a 14 day isolation.
President Akufo-Addo completed his 14-day self-isolation on July 18, 2020.