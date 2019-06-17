Let's not be shy to have a debate about the marijuana economy - Otchere-Darko

Founder of Danquah Institute Mr Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has urged Ghanaians not to be shy of having a debate about whether or not to join the marijuana economy.
The marijuana business is helping some countries to make billions of dollars due to the herb been used for medicinal purposes.
Marijuana in Ghana is illegal but many having seen the amount of money other countries are making have called on government to have a second taught about joining the trade.
Using a recent report by Forbes about the Church of England’s investment foray into the marijuana business with its $10.5 billion Fund as a fillip, Mr Otchere-Darko asked: “Are we going to have a debate (constructive and mature kind) about Ghana cashing in on the new legitimate cannabis trade for medicinal and cosmetic purposes, etc?”
The Marijuana Business Daily, for instance, has projected that the U.S cannabis industry could pump nearly $80 billion on an annual basis into the nation’s economy by 2022.
Also, the daily said estimates published in the newly-released Marijuana Business Factbook show the total economic impact of legal marijuana sales increased from $20 billion – $23 billion in 2017 to $63 billion – $77 billion by 2022 – a 223% increase.
By comparison, the $77 billion figure is similar to the 2017 gross domestic product of New Hampshire, which stands at $81 billion, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, the Marijuana Business Daily reported.
In the view of Mr Asare Otchere-Darko, Ghana must have “a clean debate on the merits and demerits of Ghana being part of this economy”.
Already a group of Rastafarians have been clamouring for the decriminalisation of Marijuana to bolster the economy.
The group is billed for a demonstration to push that agenda.
