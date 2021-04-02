Let's reawaken our passion to play a part in Ghana's development - Dr Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has sent his Easter message to Christians in Ghana.
Dr Bawumia has urged Christians to use this occasion to reawaken their passion and play a part in Ghana's development and growth.
READ ALSO: Easter celebration: Know all about Good Friday
The Vice President sending his message on Twitter on April 2, 2021, said "While we reflect on the sacrifice of Jesus christ to humanity and await his return to save the world, the occasion should reawaken our passion to play a part in Ghana's development and growth".
He also urged all Ghanaians to be moderate in their celebrations and also observe all the Covid-19 protocols.