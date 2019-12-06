Local rice campaign : Gov't imports milling machines from China, Brazil to scale up production 

The government of Ghana through the Ministry of Food and Agriculture has ordered for milling machines from China and Brazil to scale up rice production.
Addressing farmers at this year's National Farmers Day Celebration in Ho under the theme; “Enhancing Small Scale Agriculture towards Agribusiness Development”, President Akufo-Addo said as part of measures to avert loses in the rice, maize and soya beans sector government will by next year take delivery of milling machines from China and Brazils to avert the situation.
According to him, efforts are been put in place by the government to solve the situation but the progress of the grains sector will be dependent on Ghanaians patronising products from the country.
"Following the recently reported cases of excess rice production in the Upper East Region speaks of government's readiness to act properly to assist farmers, I'm happy to note that through the coordination of activities of stakeholders, the Ministry of Food and Agriculture has putten in place measures to avert loses to farmers and processors, this disheartening though to hear from......about excess rice production in Ghana, we are breaking through, government through the Ministry of Food and Agriculture has imported milling machinery for rice, maize and soya from China and Brazil which are expected to arrive by the middle of next year, this will surely provide appreciable relief to farmers and boost the grain industry. I must hasten to add that the success of government's effort and ensuring self-sufficiency in rice production depends largely on the level of consumption of local rice, we must eat what we grow to motivate our farmers and support the development of the local food industry..."
Bawumia urges Ghanaians to buy local rice for Christmas
Bawumia is urging Ghanaians to purchase local rice for the festive season.
He made this call in Ho, Volta Region on Monday, December 2, 2019, when he opened a one-week Agricultural Fair as part of activities marking this year’s Farmers Day celebrations.
“We are encouraging everybody to eat grown in Ghana rice. So for this Christmas, as you go out to buy your rice, please make sure you are buying rice which is grown either in Aveyime, or Bolgatanga or Tono or somewhere in Ghana. Let’s buy and eat made in Ghana rice,” he urged.