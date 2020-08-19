Location of projects influences cost - Franklin Cudjoe on Bawumia interchange comparison

Mogadishu attack: Somali troops end deadly siege at Elite Hotel Somali special forces say they have ended a siege at a hotel in the capital…

30 Ghanaian referees to undergo FIFA Elite course The Referees Committee of the Ghana Football Association in consultation with…

Black Meteors defender Kingsley Fobi signs for Granada Spanish side Club Recreativo Granada have announced the signing of Black…

US files charges against Ugandan child adoption ring The US government has filed fraud and money laundering charges against those…