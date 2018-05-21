LPG operators strike is a war between safety & profit – NPA

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) is accusing the Ghana LPG Operators Association (GLiPGOA) of prioritizing their profit over the safety of the general public.
The GLiPGOA embarked on a nationwide strike on Monday, May 21, 2018, to protest the implementation of the Cylinder Re-circulation Model policy introduced by the government.
The NPA in a statement on Monday, and copied to Prime News Ghana, however, warned the striking operators to “resist the temptation to stop those who have seen the blackmail and therefore not supportive of the strike from carrying on their legitimate business”.
The Authority says it has resolved to use the security agencies to “deal ruthlessly” with them and individuals who try to stop operators serving the public.
Below is NPA’s full statement:
Further to a statement by Government last Friday on the declared nationwide strike by Ghana Liquiefied Petroleum Gas Operators Association (GLIPGOA), the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) wishes to inform members of the public on the following:
LPGMCs are not part of the strike. They are still committee members of the Implementation Committee.
LPG Tanker Drivers Unions are also not part of the strike and therefore standing in readiness to load all orders placed by LPGMCs.
All Goil LPG stations across the country are not part of the strike.
All Hills Oil (market leader) LPG stations across the country are also not part of the strike.
Consumers must note that the government will prioritise their health, safety and security over any and all considerations and accordingly they are to bear with the situation and look out for the stations that are still in operations. In solidarity with the policy.
Torgbui Adaku and his group have made this strike a war between their safety and their profit and we find it easier to err on the side of safety and security.
Torgbui Adaku has been a member of the implementation committee and has not hidden his abhorrence for a policy that seeks to place safety and security above his profit motive but he has consistently taken his sitting allowances. In fact, he’s current on all his allowances. We will push this going forward.
Ghanaians are encouraged to consider resorting to other substitutes to LPG in the meantime pending the full implementation of the CRM. Electricity tariffs have been reduced by government and that should create an incentive to switch to electricity.
In the meantime, the public will be informed of areas where they can locate stations that stand in solidarity with their health, safety and security and continue to provide their services.
Much as we are not going to interfere with the strike action, we want to serve notice that members of GLIGPOA should resist the temptation to stop those who have seen the blackmail and therefore not supportive of the strike from carrying on their legitimate business. The security agencies will deal ruthlessly with such groups and individuals who try to stop others.
…Signed…
Corporate Affairs Division