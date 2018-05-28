Residents of Madina Redco flats threaten to storm Jubilee House

Some residents of Madina Redco flats have threatened to embark on a demonstration at the Jubilee House over what they suspect as foul play, an order which led to the demolition of structures by the La Nkwantanan Municipal Assembly.
Hundreds of residents of a slum near the Redco Flats at Madina, in Accra, were rendered homeless after a joint police and military demolishing exercise on Sunday May 6, 2018.
Police said the slum was a haven for criminals and commercial sex workers.
Due to this, the La Nkwantani-Madina Assembly decided to join hands with the police to demolish all the unwanted structures at the slum.
Contrary to the reports that they were engaged in social vices however, the residents in a recent interview have said they suspect the move was a ploy to pave way for private developers who have connections with top government officials.
They have therefore threatened to storm the Office of the President to demand an intervention.
Spokesperson for the group, Nikoi David Kortey said: “They say we should bring documents and we brought it, people have acquired permit and the La Nkwantanan stamp was on it but yet still we don’t know what they are doing…
“The next line of action is that, we are mobilising the town of La Nkwantanan to the Jubilee House. We will maybe cause a demonstration there because it seems nobody is hearing us, we don’t even know where the law is and we are more than 123 people. When you have a land there, they will take it by force using land guards…we will use legal action, we will move to the court to get our lands.”
Meanwhile, Minister for Inner City and Zongo Development, Boniface Abubakar Siddique, after the incident appealed to residents at Madina Redco Flats whose structures were demolished to remain calm as he will resolve the issue.
Speaking in an interview with Prime News Ghana on the plights of his constituents, Alhaji Abubakar Siddique, said, “two wrongs does not make a right...the residents should not over react because conflict doesn’t mean fighting”.
He said the Assembly said they had given them enough grace period for the eviction but “I told them to look for the best way to solve this issue, I will call for the leadership and sit down with them so that we can find a lasting solution to the problem”.