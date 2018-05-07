Minister to intervene in Madina Redco Flats demolition

The Minister for Inner City and Zongo Development, Boniface Abubakar Siddique, has appealed to residents at Madina Redco Flats whose structures were demolished over the weekend to remain calm as he will resolve the issue.
The Minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Madina Constituency in the Greater Accra Region said, two wrongs, does not make a right so the victims of the demolition should not react to the issue in a volatile way.
Hundreds of residents of a slum near the Redco Flats at Madina, in Accra, have been rendered homeless after a joint police and military demolishing exercise on Sunday May 6, 2018.
Police says the slum is also a haven for criminals and commercial sex workers.
Due to this, the La Nkwantani-Madina Assembly decided to join hands with the police to demolish all these unwanted structures at the slum.
Speaking in an interview with Prime News Ghana on the plights of his constituents, Alhaji Abubakar Siddique, who said he was on official duty in the Upper West Region said, “two wrongs does not make a right...the residents should not over react because conflict doesn’t mean fighting”.
He said the Assembly said they have given them enough grace period for the eviction but “I told them to look for the best way to solve this issue so when I come to Accra, I will call for the leadership and sit down with them so that we can find a lasting solution to the problem”.
“The three times grace period has elapsed. The grace period ended last month but that is not the way to go”, the Minister explained.