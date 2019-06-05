Mahama congratulates Muslims as they celebrate Eid al-Fitr

Former President John Dramani Mahama has congratulated Muslims in Ghana as they celebrate the Eid al-Fitr festival, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan today, Wednesday, 5 June 2019.
Mr Mahama prayed for Allah’s protection and guidance for all.
The timing of Eid al-Fitr, or "the festival of breaking the fast", begins with the first sighting of the new moon, and it often varies from country to country.
Celebrations begin with a special early morning prayer in mosques and open-air spaces and later move on to feasts and festivals.
In Ghana, the national Chief Imam Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu will lead the national prayers at the independence square in Accra.
Muslims leaders use the occasion to pray for the nation and preach religious tolerance.
