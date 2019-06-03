NDC will pay for Adabraka flood garbage cleanup - Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama says the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will bear the cost of clearing rubbish left after last week's flooding in Adabraka and its surroundings in Accra.
Mr Mahama who is the flagbearer for the party was joined by some officials of NDC and Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle Zanetor Rawlings as they toured the area and interacted with flood victims whose homes were decimated by the rains at the Sahara Ghetto near the Odaw River in the capital.
Addressing the affected residents, Mr Mahama, who is the 2020 flag bearer of the NDC, encouraged the victims to clear whatever heaps of rubbish that found their way into their homes and convey them to a designated area where the NDC had made provisions for their proper disposal.
Mr Mahama said: “The premonition about what will happen is dire because as it rained about 40 minutes, if you see the level the water rose to, it means that knowing Accra’s rainy season, in the first half of June where it rains from morning till evening, it means we are looking at a very serious situation and if we don’t speed up the efforts to clear the drains before the main rains come, we could have some casualties.
“So, let’s all, as a people, see how we can put pressure [on officialdom] so that the authorities can speed up and do what they have to do. In the meantime, there is still a lot of filth gathered in the houses, so, we urge them to bring them out to this path. We’ve asked the tricycle guys who pick the garbage to take it and move it to the disposal sites. We’ve asked the assemblyman and MP and opinion leaders to encourage them to bring out all the garbage. We’ve made provisions to pay the tricycles to collect the garbage”.
The Ghana Meteorological Agency has warned Ghanaians to expert more rains.
READ ALSO: