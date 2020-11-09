Mahama is focused and doesn't intend responding to Martin Amidu - Amaliba

A member of the communication and legal teams of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Abraham Amaliba says flagbearer of the party John Mahama will not respond to the Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu.
Martin Amidu has replied former President John Mahama over the Airbus scandal.
Mr Amidu and Mahama have traded words in the last few days over the former's decision to include the Airbus scandal in the Agyapa report.
Mahama was not happy and branded Amidu's decision as 'stupid' but Amidu has replied him.
Many have asked if Mahama will also comment further on the issue but Amaliba says he will not respond because he is solely focused on campaigning ahead of the December polls.
"Former President Mahama is focused on his campaign and he will be in Kumasi on Tuesday, he does not intend to respond to Amidu's outburst. Martin Amidu has State power behind him, can command the police to arrest Mahama if he wants, so he should do what he wants".
Martin Amidu in a recent statement challenged former President John Mahama to voluntarily submit himself to be interrogated on the Airbus bribery scandal.
Amidu had earlier insisted that he deferred the decision to interrogate the former President because Mahama is contesting for the presidency in the upcoming general election.
According to John Mahana, the Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu is a coward for labelling him as Government official 1 in the Airbus scandal.
He noted that Mr Amidu mentioned him in his analysis on the Agyapa deal just to balance public anger against the government.
Addressing supporters of the NDC as part of his campaign tour in the Greater Accra region Mahama challenged the Special Prosecutor to be bold enough and do a report on Airbus as he stands ready to react to it.