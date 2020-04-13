Major markets in Volta Region closed down in bid to curb spread of COVID-19

The Volta Region Security Council has shut down some major markets in the region to help curb the spread of COVID-19.
The Volta region became one of the latest regions to record cases as they currently have 9 cases.
Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, said this had become necessary because traders were shrugging off social distancing protocols in the wake of COVID 19.
"We decided to close the Juanpong market, Aflao markets, among others, today is Ho market day but Chiefs and Queen mothers have agreed that they use the day for a cleanup exercise".
It has been disclosed that six out of the nice cases in the Volta Region were from foreigners who illegally entered Ghana at least two weeks ago.
The six were travellers from Nigeria “who had entered Ghana through unapproved routes along the Ghana-Togo border near Aflao,” the Volta Regional Coordinating Council said in a statement.
“They were apprehended and have been under mandatory quarantine for the past fourteen days,” the council noted in a statement.
A statement from the Ketu South Municipal Assembly further indicated that “efforts are being made through the Ministry of National Security for their repatriation to their home country.”
As of 11 April 2020, 23:00 Hrs, a total of 37,954 persons have been tested with 566 being positive for COVID-19.
The breakdown of the 566 positive cases are as follows: four (4) have been treated, discharged and tested negative, 552 cases have been categorised as mild disease on treatment, two (2) moderate to severe cases, none currently on ventilators and eight (8) have died.