Majority Leader unhappy with 'intrusive' Asiedu Nketia on Parliamentary Service Board

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has expressed his unhappiness over the appointment of the NDC General Secretary Asiedu Nketia onto the Parliamentary Service Board.
According to him, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia’s membership on the Board has the potential of affecting the integrity of Parliament.
He indicated that he had no qualms with the former MP for Wenchi West as a person but the fact that he still holds a position as a General Secretary of the NDC is a great worry.
The Suame MP revealed that upon engagement with the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, he confessed that he was under pressure to present someone.
But later on, the Speaker confirmed that the NDC Chief Scribe’s name had come up for nomination.
“I’m unhappy with Asiedu Nketia on the Parliamentary Service Board. Asiedu Nketia has been a Member of Parliament. He is an intelligent person and maybe if he has to contribute to developing Parliament he could. My worry is his current position as the General Secretary.”
“It has never happened before in the life of Parliament especially when you have a very intrusive General Secretary. Even in the course of normal business of Parliament, he will come and sit there to ensure that his people vote in a certain direction,” the Parliamentary Affairs Minister bemoaned.
Speaker Alban Babgin last week appointed General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia as a member of Parliament’s Service Board.
The MP for Suame, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Tamale South MP Haruna Iddrisu, former Majority leader Abraham Osei Adu, former MP for Wenchi West, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the Clerk to Parliament and the Speaker who doubles as chairman constitute the six-member Service Board.