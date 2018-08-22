Man,67, killed in suspected land dispute

A sixty-seven-year-old man, Kofi Minta, has been murdered at Nyerede Agavenya in the Eastern Region, over a suspected land dispute.
This comes with barely a week for Judgement over ownership of the land to be delivered.
The decomposed body of the deceased, which had gone missing, was found Tuesday, August 21, 2018, in a bush distance away from his Nyerede village.
The decomposing body has been conveyed to the Morgue by the Police. The incident has thrown the entire community into a state of shock.
Dora Ama Addobea, Daughter of the deceased in an interview with Kasapa FM noted, the family suspects foul play, therefore, calling on Inspector General of Police to ensure that the matter is properly investigated to ensure that the culprits are prosecuted.
