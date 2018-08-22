5 family members killed in Dansoman fire to be buried on Sunday

Five people who lost their lives through inferno in their home at Dansoman Akoko Foto in Accra will be buried on Sunday, August 26, 2018, PrimeNewsGhana can confirm.
The five, who were family members of the Pastor of the Dansoman District of the Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) Church, Ebenezer Ato Kessie, perished on Sunday, August 19, 2018, when fire engulfed their home.
The deceased were Shepherdess of the Church, Mrs. Linda Ato Kessie, 31, and her two sons, Jayden Ato Kessie, and the new born baby (three weeks old), her mother, Grace Ampah, 65, and her niece, Precious Pokua, 9.
A statement from the Communications Department of the Dansoman S.D.A. Church, copied to PrimeNewsGhana on Wednesday, August 22, 2018, said, “the Dansoman Seventh-day Adventist Church wishes to inform all loved ones of the sudden, shocking and excruciating death of the Shepherdess of the Church, Mrs. Linda Ato Kessie. She was 31 years old”.
Read below the full statement:
“The Dansoman Seventh-day Adventist Church wishes to inform all loved ones of the sudden, shocking and excruciating death of the shepherdess of the church, Mrs Linda Ato Kessie.
She was 31 years old.
She died in a fire outbreak in the family's official residence at Dansoman, together with her two sons, Jayden Ato Kessie (3yrs) and the new born baby (three weeks old), her mother Madam Grace Ampah (65yrs) and her niece, Precious Pokua (9yrs), at the dawn of Sunday, August 19, 2018.
Funeral arrangements are as follows:
Date: Sunday, August 26, 2018
Venue: Methodist University College, Dansoman, Wesley Grammar
Time: 7:00am
We invite you to come and mourn with our Pastor, Ebenezer Ato Kessie, the family and the church.
We are distraught with grief but we have assurance of Salvation in Jesus Christ
From: Communications Department, Dansoman S.D.A. Church”.
Background
Five family members of the Pastor of the Dansoman District of the SDA Church, including his wife and his three-week-old baby boy, were burnt in a fire that engulfed their home at Dansoman Akoko Foto in Accra on Sunday, August 19, 2018.
Apart from the nursing mother and her baby, who was yet to be given a name, Pastor Ebenezer Ato Kessie lost another child, his 65-year-old mother-in-law and his wife’s nine-year-old niece.
Pastor Kessie’s mother-in-law, Grace Ampah, and the nine-year-old girl, Precious Pokuaa, had visited Mrs. Linda Kessie to help her take care of the newborn baby.
But around 5 a. m on the sad day, the fire started and was brought under control by firemen from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) around 9 a.m.
Pastor Kessie, who is also the Assistant Communications Director of the Accra City Conference of the SDA, had gone for a camp meeting and was therefore, not in the house when the tragedy struck his family.
The bodies of the five deceased persons were deposited at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital morgue.
