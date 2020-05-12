Armed Police officers deployed to ensure relocation of Covid-19 patients in Obuasi

The District Security Council, DISEC in Obuasi has deployed heavily armed police officers to help relocate Covid-19 patients into an isolation centre in the area.
The facility has been placed under lock and key by residents who said they will not allow it to be used as an isolation centre.
Reports indicate that the residents blocked the road leading to the isolation centre. Obuasi as at May 10 has recorded 261 Covid-19 cases.
Chairperson of the District Security Committee (DISEC), Faustina Amissah who is also the Chief Executive for Obuasi East said the isolation centre is being used because the patients can not continuously be kept at the various homes.
“We’ve given them enough education for about three days now. The health directorate has gone to speak with them including the chief, Assembly and Unit Committee members."
“Despite that, they are still resisting so the next option is force. We have to send them [patients] there because we can’t continue keeping them in their various homes as most of them share basic facilities with other people,” she said.
The Obuasi Municipal Commander, DSP Martin Assenso who was led the task force said “They used their own padlocks to lock the place so we have to break in to make access to that particular place,” DSP Martin Assenso said.
He said all isolation centres in Obuasi will henceforth be manned by armed security personnel.
“We have put security there to provide 24-hour guard there because if we don’t do this, it will also affect other communities. It is our duty to enforce the rules as it they are”.