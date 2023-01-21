Man behind audio making false claims against Police remanded

A District Court in Accra has remanded Patrick Asiedu, the Uber driver behind a viral audio that accused some Police officers of deliberately planting narcotic substances in his car.
The accused was arraigned before the Court on January 18, following his arrest on January 17, 2023, in connection with a viral audio tape in which he made some false claims against some police officers.
He will reappear before the court on January 31.
The police service on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, arrested a man suspected to be the person in a viral audiotape describing an “alleged elaborate incident of criminal behaviour on the part of the police.”
The man is heard introducing himself as Dr Patrick Asiedu on the audiotape and claiming that he had been stopped by some police officers who planted substances suspected to be narcotics in his car and attempted to extort money from him.
The police, however, said its investigations, so far, “have established that the man, who has been arrested and is in police custody, is, indeed, called Patrick Asiedu” and an “Uber driver, not a doctor.”
The investigations, according to the police, “show that the entire story narrated on the audiotape, is false and a total fabrication by the suspect.”
“The supposed military intervention and the alleged fight between the police officers and the military described in such dramatic detail on the audiotape, are all false and a figment of the suspect's imagination,” the police said in a statement.
“Equally false are the vivid descriptions of having been taken to the Accra Central and East Legon Police Stations as well as the Narcotics Control Commission. The claims of fingerprints being taken are all also untrue,” the police noted.
It added: “Patrick Asiedu, the suspect, however, alleged that he had once witnessed a similar incident, to what he described on the audiotape, happen to one of his passengers.”
Meanwhile, on another audiotape that has come to the attention of the police, “the suspect alleges to have met with the Inspector-General of Police. We wish to categorically state that this claim is also false and should be disregarded.”
The police said investigations are still ongoing and the suspect, who is currently in police custody, will be brought to justice.