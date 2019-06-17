Man dies at his marriage ceremony in Central region

The community of Assin Juaso in the Central region was thrown into a state of bewilderment when a groom died during his traditional marriage ceremony under "mysterious" circumstances last Saturday.
Reports indicated that the deceased whose name was given as Kwabena also known as Cowbell, lived at Abura Dunkwa and had been in a relationship with his fiancée for some time now.
They already had two children from the relationship and planned their traditional marriage ceremony last Saturday.
Strange snake
According to a source, in the morning of the wedding, a strange snake appeared at the family house of the bride but was killed by occupants of the house.
Shortly after that, the source said three children in the house including two of the couple’s children collapsed after which they were revived.
The dread
The source said the marriage ceremony continued normally until after the couple’s first dance at the reception.
It said immediately after the couple’s dance the groom complained of pains in the stomach and collapsed afterwards.
He was rushed to the St Francis Xavier hospital at Assin Fosu but was pronounced dead on arrival.
Police confirmation
The Assin Fosu District Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Leonard Abakah confirmed the story and said the police were still gathering facts on the incident.
