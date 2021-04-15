Manager jailed 15 years for squandering company’s funds on betting

Germany to support Ghana in Covid-19 vaccine production locally German ambassador to Ghana Christoph Retzlaff has in a tweet revealed that…

ECG workers want MD sacked Workers of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) have called for the dismissal…

Zuma told to suggest penalty over contempt case Former South African president Jacob Zuma has up to Wednesday to suggest the…

Ghana Premier League matchday 20 officials and fixtures announced The Referees Committee of the Ghana Football Association has appointed Match…

Takoradi: Man shot in a daylight robbery dies The victim of an armed robbery incident on Monday, April 12, at Amanful, a…