Martin Amidu's resignation: OSP Board conveys emergency meeting

The Board of the Office of Special Prosecutor has conveyed an emergency meeting over the resignation of Mr Martin Amidu.
The Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu yesterday resigned from his position.
In a letter addressed to President Nana Akufo-Addo, Martin Amidu said his decision is to “enable Your Excellency to take steps to appoint a replacement to that position as required by law.”
He suggested that President Akufo-Addo has not been able to ensure his independence and freedom of action.
READ ALSO : I'm surprised Martin Amidu was at post for a long time - Manasseh Azure
“The one condition upon which I accepted to be nominated as the Special Prosecutor when you invited me to your Office on 10th January 2018 was your firm promise to me that you will respect and ensure same by your Government for my independence and freedom of action as the Special Prosecutor,” he stated.
But lecturer at the University of Florida, Prof Stephen Kwaku Asare said Martin Amidu should have stood his grounds against the Presidency rather than resigning.
According to him, Martin Amidu should have resisted the urge to step down from his position despite the alleged political meddling in the affairs of his office.
Prof. Azar maintains that although the level of interference stood tall in frustrating the mandate of the Office of the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu could have stayed at post to indeed prove his commitment towards dealing with the rot in the governance system.