Mason dies in alcohol drinking competition at Ntankoful

A 25-year-old Obeng Hamza – a mason – collapsed and subsequently died at Spring Mission Clinic after contesting in an Akpetsehie (local alcohol ) challenge at Ntankoful in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.
The situation has thrown the community in a state of shock and grief, especially among the young ones.
Narrating the incident leading to the death to Empire News’ Emmanuel Ohene-Gyan, the bar owner Kojo Isaac Eshun, said the now deceased Hamza, and his friend Gyentia came to his bar around 9 am Friday and ordered for a full bottle of local alcohol “Akpeteshie”.
The bar owner further revealed that the two in no time consumed the drink and ordered for another round.
He said Hamza was suddenly weak and started sweating profusely and raised the alarm but was pronounced dead at the clinic while Gyentia is responding to treatment.
Brother-in-law of Hamza said the deceased has brought shame to the family and could not be buried according to Muslim customs and traditions.
The body is yet to be conveyed to the morgue, Ohene-Gyan reported.
Source: starrfmonline