Media urged to lead the campaign against open defecation

A three-day workshop for journalists has ended with a call on the media to lead in the crusade against open defecation.
The workshop, which was organised by the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources (MSWR), was to improve the skills of journalists on sanitation reportage.
Nana Dankwa, a Consultant at the MSWR, who made the call, said the media has a significant role to play in supporting the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area – Sanitation and Water Project (GAMA-SWP) by educating the landlords of their responsibility to provide household toilet facilities.
He said the World Bank has provided a grant of 150 million dollars to support the GAMA project to implement the provision of modern household toilets at a subsidised cost of GHC 1,100 each in selected 11 assemblies in Accra.
Nana Dankwa said the effort was to aid in the elimination of open defecation in the stated areas by the end of the year 2020 and that if the grant was not utilised it would be returned to the donors.
He appealed to the landlords to approach their respective assemblies to take advantage of the facility.
Mr Quaranchie Adama Tettey, Behavioural Change Communication Specialist at the MSWR, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said open defecation is the major cause of many diseases, especially cholera.
He said the time has come for all Ghanaians to support the fight against the menace because the flies that transmit the germs of diseases have no barriers.
Tony Kpetsekpe-Akuamoah, a facilitator from MSWR, said the collection of refuse is the responsibility of the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).
He said the Ministry plays oversight roles on the assemblies and they ensure that they were provided with the necessary equipment to work with.
He said the public could prompt the Ministry whenever they come across any insanitary condition.