Menzgold CEO receiving ''urgent medical attention'' - Management

Management of gold dealership firm, Menzgold says CEO of the firm, Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM 1) is receiving urgent medical attention following his excruciating nine-months ordeal in Dubai and Ghana.
According to the management of Menzgold, NAM 1 has spent the past nine months behind bars mostly in Dubai and recently in Ghana, a situation which is said to have affected his health.
A statement released on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, stated that :
“We wish to inform the public that the CEO is currently receiving urgent medical attention following the excruciating nine-month ordeal in Dubai and Ghana,” a statement from Menzgold noted.
It added: “In the face of the incessant calls for the CEO to address the public, we wish to assure our cherished customers that in due course he will address them on the way forward.”
“We entreat all our customers to stay calm while we await the next steps to be announced by Nana Appiah Mensah in the coming days.” the statement said.
Background
Menzgold boss, Nana Appiah Mensah is popularly known as NAM1, was first arrested in Dubai on December 4, 2018, following a botched gold business transaction in that country. He was subsequently tried on misdemeanor charges but was acquitted and discharged.
NAM1, who was also wanted for allegedly defrauding over 16,000 Ghanaians to the tune of 1.6 billion cedis, was on July 11 this year arrested by the Police CID when he arrived at the Kotoka International Airport from Dubai.
He was placed in custody until July 26 when he was granted 1 billion cedis bail with five sureties, three of whom were to be justified; conditions he was unable to meet until a revision of the same on August 6 by the court.