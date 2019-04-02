MenzGold saga: NAM1 granted bail but has been rearrested in Dubai- CID boss

The Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service has revealed that embattled CEO of Menzgold Nana Appiah Mensah has been rearrested in Dubai.
The Director-General of the CID, DCOP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah addressing journalists at a press conference on Tuesday, 2nd April 2019, said " On the 4th of March, NAM1 was granted bail and there were some conditions for the bail, on March 25, he was able to execute the bail and his lawyers obtained a letter for his release"
"Due to the red alert notice from The International Criminal Police Organization,(INTERPOL), he was rearrested on the instructions of INTERPOL, the Dubai Police arrested him again and is still in their custody, the case hasn't ended and he will be handed over to Ghana if they are done with him"
NAM1 who is a wanted man in Ghana for defrauding by false pretense is in police custody in Dubai and facing criminal charges.
An Accra Circuit Court in January issued a warrant for his arrest only to learn that he had already been arrested in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) capital on December 7 after “a gold deal gone wrong.”
Background
The Ghana Police Service confirmed in January 2019 that Menzgold CEO Nana Appiah Mensah aka NAM 1 has been arrested in Dubai as reported in the media.
They say he was arrested on December 7, 2018.
A police statement in January said Ghanaian officials have visited NAM1 in the custody of Dubai Police.
This means the Menzgold CEO was arrested before an Accra Circuit Court issued a warrant for his arrest.
Nana Appiah Mensah is wanted for defrauding by false pretence and alleged money laundering. This was after his company Menzgold failed to pay thousands of clients returns on their investments.
His arrest, however, is said to be in connection with a different case of fraud in Dubai and not in any way related with his case in Ghana.
