Military releases remaining 34 Ashaiman residents from custody

The remaining 34 suspects who were in military custody after their arrest on March 7 in relation to the Ashaiman incident have been released.
They were released on Thursday according to the Member of Parliament for Ashaiman, Enerst Norgbey.
“All of them have been released now, though we are receiving information that some families are saying that they have not seen their loved ones as of yesterday [March 9]. But I am sure as they [the military] have released the 34, everybody should be able to reach home and reunite with their families,” he told Citi News
Soldiers invaded Ashaiman on March 7 to brutalise some residents and arrested some 184 suspects following the stabbing of their colleague Sherrif Imoro on March 4.
GAF said its military operation was sanctioned by the Military High Command.
On Wednesday, a day after the incident, 150 out of the total 184 that were arrested were released.
The remaining 34 have now been released.
Meanwhile, the slain soldier was buried on Thursday, March 9.
His remains was transported from the 37 Military Hospital mortuary to the Burma Camp cemetery in Accra.