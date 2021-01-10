Chaos in Parliament a result of bad democracy under Akufo-Addo - Mahama

Former President John Mahama has described military storming Parliament as an abomination and says the chaos that occurred in the House is as a result of the bad democracy under the Akufo-Addo government.
Some security personnel numbering about 20 on Thursday stormed Parliament following several commotions recorded in the Parliament during the inauguration processes for the 8th parliament commenced.
READ ALSO: Parliament chaos: Nitiwul kept threatening NDC MPs with the military - Sam George
Mahama speaking at a meeting with National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament on Friday, January 8, 2021, said this should never have happened and it is a clear result of the what happened in the 2020 election.
“Everything that is wrong with our democracy under this President played out in Parliament that night. Snatching of ballot papers, attempting to disenfranchise the voters by getting Assin North MP out of the chamber… Attempting to compromise the secrecy of the ballot, the entry of the military of the chamber. That is an abomination, it makes us look like a banana republic. Because you [MPs] were there, and you were emotionally charged, I’m sure the infamy of that event did not strike you but when you see it on TV again, you will see how low our democracy has sunk under this presidency,” John Mahama said.
The military and police officers who were heavily armed and clad in full regalia marched unto the floor of the Parliament to restore calm after some opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs, for the fourth time, disrupted the electoral process of a new Speaker for the House.
Several unexpected incidents characterized the inauguration of the new Parliament on Thursday, January 7, 2021.
Aside from the military invasion, there was chaos and scuffles before the election of Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin.
The NDC side kicked ballot boxes and the highlight of the chaos was exhibited by Member of Parliament for Tema West Carlos Ahenkorah who attempted to snatch ballot papers and bolt with it..