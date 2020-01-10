Ministry of Education directs trainee teachers who completed in 2018 to apply for posting

Trainee teachers who completed in 2018 have been directed by the Ministry of Education to apply for postings.
This development came after some trainee teachers picketed at the premises of the Ghana Education Service (GES) on Wednesday.
Vincent Assafuah who is the Public Relations Officer for the Education Ministry, says all these teachers must undergo due processes before they will be posted.
“The problem for them is that they feel some of their friends, brothers and sisters have already been engaged and they have not been engaged but of course there are some of them who failed to even apply at all, but if you fail to apply I don’t know how you expect the Ghana Education Service or the Ministry of Education to have your information. Anybody who qualified, who completed a college of education in 2018 was mandated to apply to the GES. So if you fail to apply then it means that you don’t have your information with the GES and you can’t be engaged.”
“But as I said, anybody who completed in 2018, is supposed to be engaged and supposed to be recruited. So if you have not applied then the only thing for you to do now is to go to the regional office and give your information to the regional office. The regional offices will now submit all data across the country to the GES headquarters,” Vincent told Citi News.
Meanwhile, the Ghana Education Service has asked all unposted 2018 trained teachers to go to the various regional education offices to be attended to.
The teachers who completed the various Colleges of Education in 2018 accused the GES of not posting them despite the completion of their mandatory national service and licensure certification.
Scores of the aggrieved trainee teachers picketed at the premises of the Ghana Education Service on Wednesday, January 8 2020, to demand postings.
The group, which represents over 3,000 teacher trainees, claims its members slept at the premises of the GES.