Missing military officer Lt. Col. Peter Amoah found - Police

The Police have found Lt. Col. Peter Amoah, the military officer who was reported missing on February 25, 2023.
According to the Service, the officer was found by the Police in the Central Region.
"He has since been handed over to the Military while Police investigation continues to determine the circumstances under which he went missing," a statement from the Police Service said.
The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) earlier announced that one of its officers, Lt Col Peter Amoah of the Directorate of Army Peace Keeping Operations was missing.
GAF in a release signed by the Brigadier General, E Aggrey-Quarshie Director General of Public Relations, noted that Lt Col Peter Amoah was last seen “on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at about 1530 hours in the general area of Burma Camp.”
It added that the officer was last seen wearing a white T-Shirt with red inscription, blue jeans shorts and black slippers with white stripes.
“The Ghana Armed Forces wishes to alert the general about the missing of Lt Col Peter Amoah of the Directorate of Army Peace Keeping Operations,” the release stated.
Describing his physique and stature, the GAF said that “he is about 1.8 meters tall with brown eyes and dark in complexion.