Mobile money vendor shot by armed men in Tamale

A mobile money vendor has been shot by two armed robbers on separate motorbikes near African touch restaurant in Tamale.
The incident, occurred yesterday August 18 2019.
The Northern Regional PRO, DSP Mohammed Yussif Tanko who confirmed the incident to Starr FM said the victim was rushed to the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) for medical attention.
''Yesterday about 7 pm we had information that two armed men on motorbike attacked a mobile money vendor Abukari Yussif, 31 at a suburb of Tamale. One of the armed men struggled with him whilst the other shot him from close range. He was shot in the right arm and he was able to take about GH2000 and some scratch cards and sped off''.
DSP Tanko also stated that the police has initiated investigations into the attack on the mobile money vendor. He also called on the public to provide the police with relevant information to assist in the arrest of the suspects.
'' We are also taking steps to ensure that mobile money vendors especially and other persons who deal with money in public are sensitized and given some security to enable them to go about their businesses without the fear of armed robbers,'' he indicated.
