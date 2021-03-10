Modernise crime fighting techniques to check alarming crime rate – Adib Saani to government

Oprah Winfrey: Skin colour remark 'not Queen nor Duke' Oprah Winfrey has said Prince Harry clarified that it was not the Queen nor the…

Gov't to raise $5 billion to support 2021 budget A statement from the Ministry of Finance says the government of Ghana has…

CR: 11 bodies retrieved so far after Apam River disaster Some 20 unidentified children are feared dead after going swimming in the Apam…

New rules to protect dormant deposits The Bank of Ghana last week unveiled new regulations that address the sometimes…