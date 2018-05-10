Mother pleaded not guilty for pouring hot water on son over GHS1

The 35-year-old mother who poured hot water on his 11-year-old son for stealing her GHS1 at Funko in the Ahanta, near Apowa in the Ahanta West Municipality of the Western Region, has pleaded guilty to the offence.
The accused, Maame Yaa, who is a nursing mother, appeared very sullen and remorseful at the Takoradi Circuit Court on Thursday May 10, 2018.
She did not attempt any explanation but just pleaded for leniency when the charge of causing unlawful harm was preferred against her in Court.
Meanwhile, the victim, [name withheld], an 11-year-old pupil of the Funko Catholic Primary who suffered severe burns on his penis and part of his groin, is responding to treatment at the Kwesimintsim Hospital
Maame Yaa has since been granted a GHS5, 000 cedi bail to reappear on May 23, 2018 for her sentence.