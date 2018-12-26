MTN Foundation: 1200 children benefit from annual christmas party

About 1200 children at Kordiabe RC Basic School and Abokobi Presbyterian Basic School have benefited from an annual Christmas party organized by MTN Ghana Foundation.
The annual Christmas party was organized to give children of the two communities the opportunity to share in the joy of the season.
The foundation also presented the children with teaching and learning aids such as pens, pencils, crayons, erasers, sharpeners, rulers, storybooks, textbooks and A4 sheets to the management of the schools.
The pupils got the opportunity to engage in “play and learn” activities that build their cognitive skills in addition to the donation received from MTN Foundation.
The acting Corporate Services Director, Mr. Robert Kuzoe commenting on the event said ”it’s exciting to use the Christmas occasion to reach out to the children in an informal way and to celebrate this special season with them''.
He added that “The children are the future of Ghana and we always have to make room for them in our end of year activities”.
MTN Ghana Foundation over the years has partnered with organisations who have the same purpose to support the needy and under privileged in society during Christmas.
Again, today 26th December, the MTN Ghana Foundation will give out hampers to mother of babies who were born on the 25th of December at selected hospitals across the country.