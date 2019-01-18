Murdered Tiger Eye journalist to be buried today

Murdered Tiger Eye journalist Ahmed Hussein Suale, will be buried today January 18, 2019.
Ahmed was shot dead on Wednesday, January 16, 2019, at Madina by unknown assailants.
According to Islamic laws, he was supposed to be buried on the same day of the incident but the police had to carry out some investigations connecting to the murder.
The body has now been released to the family and Ahmed will finally be laid to rest at the Madina Cemetry.
The Information Minister Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah and his deputy Pius Enam Hadzide visited the family house of Ahmed to commiserate with them.
The Ghana Journalist Association, GJA, has called on President Akufo-Addo to take a personal interest in the apprehension of the unknown assailants who shot dead Tiger Eye PI's journalist, Ahmed Hussein -Suale on Wednesday Night.
Ahmed was one of Tiger Eye Private Investigations team journalists whose photographs the member of parliament for Assin South, Kennedy Agyapong circulated in his 'who watches the watchman' anti-Anas video documentary and called on the public to deal with him.
