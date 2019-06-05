Muslims worldwide mark Eid al-Fitr today

Muslims around the world are today, 5 June 2019 celebrating the Eid al-Fitr festival, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.
The timing of Eid al-Fitr, or "the festival of breaking the fast", begins with the first sighting of the new moon, and it often varies from country to country.
Celebrations begin with a special early morning prayer in mosques and open-air spaces and later move on to feasts and festivals.
In Ghana, the national Chief Imam Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu will lead the national prayers at the independence square in Accra.
Muslims leaders use the occasion to pray for the nation and preach religious tolerance.
