Chereponi: Interior Ministry set up Commitee to investigate clashes

The Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, has set up a five-member fact-finding Committee to investigate the incident leading to the to the deadly clash between Konkombas and Chokosis in the Chereponi District of the Northern Region.
Bloody clashes between the two (2) tribes resulted in at least three (3) deaths and several others injured, it also ended up torching of scores of houses.
The Committee is tasked to look for the cause of the conflict and make appropriate recommendations by 12th February 2019.
Speaking in Tamale the Minister said the work of the fact-finding committee will help maintain peace in the area.
READ ALSO: Chereponi: Public schools shut down indefinitely due to clashes
“I know that the approach that we are taking now with the blessing of the President is to make sure that we put in place a fact-finding Committee to go into the matter to enable us not just make a deal that we are all committed to, but also to ensure that the peace is sustainable. We have also taken note of some of the issues raised about the activities of some security agencies and organizations,” he said.
Chereponi: some houses that torched
Ghana News: Latest news in Ghana