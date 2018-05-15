NABCO: 90,643 applicants sign up in just 2 wks

14 days after the launch of the Nations Builders’ Corps - NABCO, 90,643 graduates have applied.
Information from officials managing the scheme, says more graduates are filing their applications for recruitment into all the modules under NABCO
According to President Akufo-Addo, “NABCO will be the vehicle to deliver one hundred thousand (100,000) jobs in seven (7) prioritized areas, defined as the following modules: Educate Ghana; Heal Ghana; Feed Ghana; Revenue Ghana; Digitise Ghana; Enterprise Ghana; and Civic Ghana.”
The Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) programme is a government initiative to address graduate unemployment to solve social problems.
The focus of the Nation Builders Corps will be solving public service delivery in health, education, agriculture, technology, governance and drive revenue mobilization and collection.
The government is hoping to employ 100, 000 graduates under the programme for three years, and they are expected to earn a monthly stipend of GH¢700 each.
Under the Nation Builders Corps - NABCO graduates will be trained, equipped with the necessary work tools and deployed around the country to engage in the following programmes: Heal Ghana, Feed Ghana, Enterprise Ghana, Educate Ghana, Revenue Ghana, Digitise Ghana and Civic Ghana.
To qualify, an applicant must have obtained a post-secondary education with a diploma or degree relevant to their preferred module.
Among the existing Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) with schemes addressed to youth unemployment include: the Ministry for Business Development, Ministry for Local Government and Rural Administration, the National Vocational and Technical Institute (NVTI), Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (COTVET), the National Youth Authority (NYA), and the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), and the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP) to cite some examples.
In particular, the YEA has affected, positively, the lives of many non-tertiary graduates through the innovative modules that have continued to engage lots of young people. In the case of the NABCO, the distinguishing element would be its concentration on addressing the growing phenomenon of unemployment and disillusionment among young people leaving tertiary institutions.
Meanwhile, the application processes will be closing on June 1, 2018, it is expected that, by 1st July, selected applicants would become Ghana’s first NABCO trainees, who will receive training and will be deployed to commence their work by August 1, 2018.