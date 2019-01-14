2,105 people to be removed from NABCO programme

Already employed personnel in other state agencies will be removed from the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) programme.
Over 2,000 youth are to be removed from NABCO.
This was disclosed on Sunday, January 13, 2019, by the Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah during a media briefing in the Eastern Regional capital, Koforidua.
According to the Information Minister, the 2,105 people identified had been employed on other government programs such as YEA, NSS, Forestry Commission, Ministry of Health Nursing Training institutions and in other sectors.
The Minister noted that “The Secretariat informs us that such persons will be exited from the program,”
In October 2018 the government passed out 100,000 unemployed youth to serve for a period of three(3) years as Nation Builders in various state institutions.
About 1,000 recruits on the program had voluntarily exited the program, creating room for more people to be recruited. This was further revealed by the Information Minister.
Kojo Oppong Nkrumah added that “Since October 2018 a total of 1,098 have also notified the secretariat of an intention to exit to other employment schemes.
These voluntary exits are expected to continue as government continues to recruit into the public services. This will create more vacancies on the NABCO roll and will give the secretariat room to bring onboard persons who are on the waiting list and have not been placed yet.”