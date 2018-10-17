NaBCO graduates thank Gov’t, as they share their expectations

The passing-out ceremony of the Nation Builder’s Corps(NABCO), took place today October
17,2018 at the Black star square in Accra, where 100, 000 graduates, who have been enrolled onto the seven modules of the programme, will be deployed to their various places of work .
Graduates from the Central, Western, Ashanti, Eastern, Volta and Greater Accra regions converged at the Black Star Square for the national ceremony, while the Northern, Upper East, Upper West, and the Brong Ahafo regions sent representatives to the ceremony.
The recruits will be serving in Civic Ghana, Revenue Ghana, Educate Ghana, Enterprise Ghana, Digitize Ghana, Heal Ghana and Feed Ghana modules of the programme.
President Akuffo Addo enlisted personnel who have gone through several weeks of rigorous training and capacity building programmes in their chosen schedules and will be working for three years and will receive a monthly remuneration of GH¢700.00.
Meanwhile, a recent World Bank report on jobs in Ghana shows that about 48
According to the report, however, there has been an increasing trend towards the expansion of the urban informal sector and a decline in opportunities for productive employment in the formal sector.
Consequently, the unemployment among the economically active population in Ghana is still high. Under-employment is also a major problem, especially among women engaged in agriculture in rural areas.
However, in an interview with Prime News Ghana, some Nation Builders, outlined their expectations from NABCO and also called on the government to
NaBCO programme is a stop-gap measure introduced by the government to tackle unemployment in the country.