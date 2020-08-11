NADMO getting people to higher grounds as Bagre Dam spillage is slated for today

The Director-General of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) Eric Nana Agyemang has disclosed that they are working to get people who live at lower grounds to higher grounds as Bagre Dam in Burkina Faso will be spilled today.
President Akufo-Addo in the 2019 State of the Nation Address disclosed that plans are in place to avert the perennial flooding caused by the spillage of the Bagre Dam in Burkina Faso.
It began in 1999 when during a rainy season up North, the dam could no longer contain anymore beyond its 235m depth.
The result of the spillage – 9,000 Ghanaians became homeless, a Cholera outbreak and $21m required to rehabilitate flood victims.
The spillage of the Bagre Dam has over the years resulted in the constant loss of lives and property over the years.
Eleven districts that are affected in the Northern region includes Karaga, East Gonja, Nanumba South, Tolon Kumbungu, Bole, West Gonja, Savelugu, Nanton, East Manprusi, Yendi, and West Mamprusi.
In the Upper East region, Bawku West, Binduri and Talensi districts will be affected, while in Upper West Region, Nandom, Lawra, Nadowli and Wa West districts will be affected.
Nkwanta North, Krachi East, Krachi West and Krachi Nchumuru districts in the Northern Volta will be affected and Afram Plains North and Afram Plains South districts in the Eastern region will also be affected.
For some time now, the farmers at Pwalugu and other areas have been calling on government to negotiate with the Burkinabe authorities so that water from the Bagre Dam can be done in a piecemeal.
The farmers who live far away from the White Volta where their farms are located are always anxious and afraid their crops will be destroyed once the Burkina Faso power authority SONABEL announces they will start spilling water from the dam.