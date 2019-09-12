NAGRAT calls off nationwide strike

The National Association of Graduate Teachers, NAGRAT has called off its nationwide strike over what they described as the inability of the Ghana Education Service, GES, and Public Services Commission to facilitate promotion for its members.
The decision was taken after a meeting with the National Labour Commission, Ministry of Education and the Fair Wages Commission yesterday.
Executive Secretary of the NLC Vincent Asamoah an interview with Citi FM said NAGRAT has agreed to call off its nationwide strike and they will hold another meeting on Monday to address all the emerging issues.
"Another meeting has been scheduled for Monday so they agreed to call off the strike, at the Monday meeting Ministry of Finance has been invited, Ministry Education, Employment so all the parties will meet on Monday"
Finance Ministry to release GH¢50m for teachers’ transfer grant
The Ministry of Finance has yesterday authorised the Controller and Accountant-General to release GH¢49.99 million to pay outstanding transfer grants and other allowances to qualified staff of the Ghana Education Service (GES).
The payment covers accumulated arrears from 2017 to 2019.
An inter-ministerial memo signed by a Deputy Minister of Finance, Ms Abena Osei-Asare, and copied to officials, including the ministers of Finance and Education, as well as their deputies and chief directors, as well as the Director-General of the GES, a copy of which the Daily Graphic has sighted, gave the breakdown of the payments as GH¢38.95 million, while GH¢11.05 million would be paid as other allowances.
On an annual basis, the memo stated, GH¢18.33 million was in respect of for 2017, with 2018 being GH¢16.23 million, while 2019 had GH¢15.44 million accumulated.