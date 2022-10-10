Nana Agradaa remanded by court

The Founder of Heaven Way Church in Accra, Patricia Asiedua known as Nana Agradaa who was arrested for allegedly scamming some members of her church has been denied bail.
She is to reappear before the court on October 13, 2022.
Meanwhile, the police have asked victims of the alleged scam to report to the Accra Regional Police Command for further proceedings.
“Anyone who is a victim of the alleged money doubling scam should report to the Accra Regional Police Command for further action to assist the investigation,” the Police said in a statement on Sunday, October 9.
She earlier denied scamming members of her church in a viral video.
“I did the all night event and distributed the money to members of my church and so if you only registered that day and couldn’t get a share of the cash, that cannot be fraud, I have not offended you in any way.
“In every church we have offertory, I am the only one who does this on camera. This was a fundraising exercise which I announced to everyone that it was starting from 1000 Cedis to Coins,” she said in a recorded video which has gone viral on social media.
She also claimed that such accusations are the doing of persons who want her downfall.