National Cathedral :Speaker of Parliament urges support for clergymen

The Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Oquaye has urged support for clergymen leading efforts to raise funds for the National Cathedral project.
He made the appeal on Monday, December 24, 2018 when the National Cathedral Council of Trustees paid a courtesy call on him at Parliament.
The meeting was ahead of the fundraiser for the construction of the National Cathedral on December 28.
Prof. Oquaye, who is also a reverend Minister, insisted that building of the cathedral was worthwhile, despite the backlash that has met it.
According to him, the edifice will be a central point for national cohesion that will help recognize the role of God in the affairs of the country.
“Let us all appreciate what the President has conceptualized and help these ladies and gentlemen and also men and women of God to achieve this.”
“We should symbolize what we practice, and I think that to have a national cathedral cannot be a bad idea at all and is worthy of every support.”
