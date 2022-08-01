National Governance & Business Leadership Awards 2022: Dr. Joyce Aryee to speak on Leadership in unusual times

The former Minister of State and former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Mines Dr. Joyce Aryee, will be the special guest of honour and keynote speaker for the second edition of the National Governance and Business Leadership Awards 2022.
The event is Under the theme: “Leadership in unusual times; innovation and strategy for development.”, slated for Friday, 5th August, 2022 at the plush Labadi Beach Hotel, Accra at 7pm prompt.
The event will also celebrate Ghana’s 100 most influential business leadership personalities across industries.
The 100 Most Influential Business Leadership Personalities in Ghana is Ghana’s premier awards ceremony focused on showcasing the most enterprising, innovative, and successful business leaders across all industries in Ghana.
The 100 MIBLP will be launched during the second edition of the National Governance and Business Leadership Summit and Awards 2022.
The awards ceremony, which has 40 categories, will celebrate corporate governance personalities as well as business leadership personalities, including board chairmen, chief executives, human resources directors, country directors, communications personalities, and business organisations who have contributed their quota to national development across the country.
ABOUT DR. JOYCE ARYEE
Joyce Rosalind Aryee is a former Minister of State in Ghana. She is also a Management & Communication Consultant and a Professional Counsellor.
She is currently the Executive Director of Salt and Light Ministries. She is also the former Chief Executive Officer of The Ghana Chamber of Mines and the first woman to head an African Chamber of Mines. Joyce draws her experience from over 40 years of service to the nation, dealing with a wide range of issues including environmental protection and public relations.
Ms. Joyce Aryee was awarded Companion of the Order of the Volta, Ghana (CV) by His Excellency the President of the Republic of Ghana in 2006. She is also recipient of the CIMG Marketing Woman of the year 2007 award. On recognition of her immense contributions to the mining industry, an honorary doctorate degree was conferred on Ms. Aryee in July 2009 by the University of Mines & Technology (UMaT). Dr. Joyce Aryee emerged as the award winner of the African Female Business Leader of the Year 2009 by the African Leadership on Centre for Economic and Leadership Development.
She was inducted as an Honorary Fellow of the Ghana Institute of Engineers in March 2010, the Chartered Institute of Financial and Investment Analyst in September 2011 and the Graduate school of Governance and Leadership in October 2011. Dr. Aryee was also honoured in mining and public service at the maiden edition of the Women in Excellence award in 2011. The American Biographical Institute (ABI)has nominated Auntie Joyce the “2011 Woman of the Year”.
She also received the Inspirational Woman Award at the Ghana UK Based Achievement (GUBA) Awards 2015 for creating change, paving the way for women as well as being the first female to head an African Chamber of Mines. She received an award as the Public Relations Personality of the Year 2014 by the Institute of Public Relations Ghana.
She has been named in the list of 100 Global Inspiration Women in Mining in the world.
Dr. Aryee is an experienced scriptwriter and a graduate of the University of Ghana, Ghana’s foremost university. She also holds a Post Graduate certificate in Public Administration from Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA). She is a professional with a versatile range of qualifications and a rich mix of personal skills.
Her abilities are primarily in the fields of environmental management, public relations and the complete development of the human being.
She is also a trainer in Leadership Skills.
As a talented PR Executive, she worked with Ghana’s two main environmental and standard regulatory bodies in the late 70s and the early 80s and participated in international conferences on behalf of these bodies. She is a Fellow of the Institute of Public Relations and has resourced several leadership and skill development programmes, both locally and internationally.
She was the editor of an educational magazine and a contributing editor of a leading Ghanaian Business publication.
ABOUT NATIONAL GOVERNANCE AND BUSINESS LEADERSHIP AWARDS 2022
The National Governance & Business Leadership Awards is a C-level high-impact, economic empowerment and leadership awards programme developed by RAD Communications to champion good governance, economic empowerment and job creation in Ghana. The event will recognize and celebrate companies, organizations and individuals excelling across the leadership, business and governance space in Ghana.
The National Governance and Business Leadership Awards is Powered by RAD Communications, Africa’s premium event & marketing company. RADComm is the organizer of the highly successful and prestigious National Communications Awards, National Brands Innovation Forum and Awards, The STEM Woman Project, Africa Women in Engineering Festival, Eminence Awards, Ghana Tertiary Women Mentorship Programme and other industry related events.