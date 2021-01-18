National Security boss, Joshua Kyeremeh dies while undergoing COVID-19 treatment

24 players called for Black Satellites camping Twenty-four players have been invited to the Black Satellites, to begin…

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni wins re-election Uganda's longtime leader Yoweri Museveni has been re-elected for a sixth term,…

GPL: Kotoko hold WAFA to a draw, Karela thump Berekum Chelsea Kumasi Asante Kotoko picked a vital point as they held WAFA to a scoring draw…

Kwame Opoku: Kotoko forward reveals secret behind goalscoring form Asante Kotoko striker Kwame Opoku has lifted the lid on the secret to his…