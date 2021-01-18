National Security boss, Joshua Kyeremeh dies while undergoing COVID-19 treatment

Ghana’s National Security Coordinator Joshua Kyeremeh has died while undergoing treatment for COVID-19.
Reports indicate that he was receiving treatment at the Ga East Municipal hospital in Accra.
He died on Monday, January 18, 2020.
Mr. Kyeremeh has been National Security Coordinator since 2017 when he was appointed to the position by President Akufo-Addo.
He has been working at the security outfit for more than 20 years.
Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has disclosed that some arriving passengers at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) have tested positive for the new Covid-19 variant.
President Akufo Addo said on Sunday that these persons have been isolated.
“Recent genomic sequencing undertaken by our scientists have established that some arriving passengers tested positive for the new variant of covid 19.
“These passengers have all been isolated,” he said.
He has advised all Ghanaians to strictly adhere to the protocols.