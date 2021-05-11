Prime News Ghana

National Security Operatives arrest Citi FM journalist, Caleb Kudah 

National Security Operatives have arrested Citi FM journalist, Caleb Kudah for taking videos at the premises of the National Security Ministry.

Heavily armed operatives also stormed the premises of Citi FM to arrest Zoe Abu-Baidoo, according to Citi FM reports they believe she was an ally and that Caleb Kudah has sent her the visuals.

Accompanied by some management members of the station, Zoe Abu-Baidoo was interrogated and released.

Caleb Kudah was still been questioned after the release of Zoe Abu-Baidoo and they believed he will soon be released.

The reasons for him taking the videos is yet to be known.

However, Caleb Kudah on Sunday also made a video about how policemen were guarding an empty space at the Black Star Square waiting for the #FixThe Country demonstration.

 

 

 