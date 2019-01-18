NDC condemns murder of Tiger Eye journalist

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have condemned the killing of late Tiger Eye PI journalist Ahmed Hussein-Saule.
Ahmed Hussein who was a key member of the Tiger Eye team which is headed by undercover Journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, was gunned down by assailants on motorbike on Wednesday night while in his car.
He’s said to have been shot three times, twice in the chest and another in the neck.
Several personalities have condemned the act and the NDC are the latest to add their voice.
In a statement signed by their General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia they condemned the attack and sent their condolences to the family.
Below is the full statement
NDC CONDEMNS BRUTAL MURDER OF INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALIST, AHMED HUSSEIN-SUALE AND CALLS FOR SPEEDY INVESTIGATIONS INTO INCIDENT
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) condemns, the brutal murder of Ahmed Hussein-Suale, a member of the Tiger Eye PI, an investigative outfit headed by Ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.
The NDC wishes to commiserate with the family and loved ones of Ahmed and all his associates at Tiger Eye PI. We pray that Allah comforts you in this difficult time and grant his soul eternal rest.
This heinous crime has shaken the media fraternity in Ghana to the core and has the potential to reverse the gains we have made in the promotion of press freedom. This incident also portends great danger for the already-wobbly fight against corruption, and reduces Ghana's standing in the comity of nations as a shining light of democracy and free speech.
The NDC adds its voice to the many calls by well-meaning Ghanaians on our security agencies to ensure the speedy apprehension and prosecution of the perpetrators of this cowardly act. We decry the recent spate of violent crimes resulting in the brutal murder of five innocent Ghanaians within the last one month. The current situation evokes a sort of lawlessness that demonstrates failure on the part of the Akufo-Addo government to live up to its most fundamental responsibility - guaranteeing the safety and security of Ghanaians.
There is no doubt, in the wake of the recent gruesome killings that we are in an era of contract killings reminiscent of the final years of the previous NPP Administration. The impunity and nonchalance with which these murders have been carried out, point to an emboldening of the criminals behind them, which stems directly from the unacceptably weak response from government and security agencies.
We have also noted public outcry and demand for the arrest of Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central. While taking a serious view of his outrageous call for the assault of the late journalist and agreeing in principle with his questioning for possible involvement in this crime, we caution against the mere scapegoating of Mr. Agyapong as a ruse to cover up a potentially more sinister plot behind this killing. Given the huge embarrassment the ‘Number 12’ video brought to persons at the highest levels of government, especially the exposure of a bribe collection syndicate at the Presidency helmed by President Akufo-Addo himself, we expect that any investigation into the killing of Ahmed Suale would be all-encompassing. We expect that no one, irrespective of their exalted position, would be deemed untouchable in the investigations.
The rapid decent of our country into lawlessness and insecurity, characterized by these assassinations and gangster-style executions, speaks to the weak leadership of President Akufo-Addo.
Beyond flowery rhetoric, he is clearly unable to get a handle on the key issues affecting the people, not least among them security. The current fragile and tenuous security situation prevailing in the country is further demonstration of the cluelessness that has defined his Presidency.
It is sad and disappointing that a government which has in our recent history appointed the highest number of ministers in the area of security, will superintend over the alarming and growing levels of insecurity we are
witnessing in the country today.
We call on President Akufo-Addo to put an end to his passive and aloof style of governance and adopt a more hands-on, problem-solving approach especially in the face of the upsurge in violent crimes and unexplained killings.
We demand an immediate plan from the Akufo-Addo government which sets out a clear and comprehensive strategy aimed at protecting Ghanaians and halting these violent killings.
The lives of innocent Ghanaians are at stake and the President must act now.
SGD.
JOHNSON ASIEDU NKETIA
(GENERAL SECRETARY)
NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS - NDC
